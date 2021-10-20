Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG remained flat at $$114.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 33,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

