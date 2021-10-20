Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.86. 268,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

