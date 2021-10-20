Financial Contrast: China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get China Finance alerts:

This table compares China Finance and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52%

21.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Finance and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 22.78 $170.96 million $1.31 51.11

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Volatility & Risk

China Finance has a beta of 5.48, indicating that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Finance and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 1 2 5 0 2.50

Futu has a consensus target price of $157.60, indicating a potential upside of 135.36%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than China Finance.

Summary

Futu beats China Finance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. engages in the business of providing financial support and services. It provides surety guarantees, loan guarantees and short-term loans to small and medium enterprises. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. China Finance was founded on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.