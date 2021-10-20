Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Up 7.7%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 7,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Cos., Inc engages in the provision of tax, business and financial solutions. Its products and services include Fractional Family Office, Tax Blueprint, Tax Operating System, Wealth Blueprint and Wealth Operating System. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bee Cave, TX.

