Financial Review: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CompuMed and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Global Blue Group $52.21 million 27.39 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

