Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

