FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Up 3.6% This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and $4.37 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001145 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001035 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000545 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 787,139,126 coins and its circulating supply is 360,387,085 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

