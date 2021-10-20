FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading 4% Higher

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 67,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.39 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.84. The firm has a market cap of £28.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

In other news, insider John Conoley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($22.85) per share, with a total value of £1,749,000 ($2,285,079.70).

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.