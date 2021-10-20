First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $11.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $81 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $834.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $858.76 and a 200-day moving average of $843.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $411.75 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

