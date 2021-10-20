First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.40

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.40 and traded as high as $32.72. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 19,143 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.