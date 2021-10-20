First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,389.35

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,389.35 ($31.22) and traded as low as GBX 2,125.09 ($27.76). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.89), with a volume of 18,991 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £593.53 million and a P/E ratio of 66.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,389.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.