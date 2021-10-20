First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

