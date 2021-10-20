First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.930-$1.970 EPS.

FR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 518,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,307. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $58.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

