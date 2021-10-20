First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 518,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

