First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 518,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.