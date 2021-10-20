First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.