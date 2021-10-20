First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.17 and last traded at $101.65. Approximately 23,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,186,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Get First Solar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $114,838,000. Amundi purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.