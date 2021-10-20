First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.