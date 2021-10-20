First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,373 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.87% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

