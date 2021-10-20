First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.74. 160,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 56,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.