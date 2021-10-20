First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 5,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

