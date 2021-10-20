First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $232.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

