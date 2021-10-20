FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares in the company, valued at C$45,717,992. Also, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at C$5,567,007.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,702 shares of company stock worth $2,136,072.

Shares of FSV opened at C$243.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$162.91 and a 52 week high of C$249.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$217.90.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$863.90 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

