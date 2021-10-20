Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.02

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 5616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

