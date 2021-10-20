flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $139.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.