FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $210,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $275.41 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

