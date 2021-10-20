Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

