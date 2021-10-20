Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Hits $0.0361

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $494.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

