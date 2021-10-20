FLO Price Tops $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

