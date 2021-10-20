Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stake Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,011,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 384,916 shares of company stock worth $47,042,526 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

