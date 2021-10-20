Flow Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Flow has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $559.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 305,656,288 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

