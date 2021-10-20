Fluity (FLTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $698,326.01

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $698,326.01 and $20.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fluity has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,381,135 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

