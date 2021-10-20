FlypMe Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $590.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

