FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 49.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

