FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in FMC by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:FMC opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

