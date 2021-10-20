Fmr LLC Acquires 1,058,665 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058,665 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.74% of fuboTV worth $78,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1,955.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

