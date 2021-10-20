Fmr LLC Acquires 17,077 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

