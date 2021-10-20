Fmr LLC Acquires 341,341 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,341 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.41% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $87,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 222,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

