Fmr LLC Acquires New Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,277,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,964,000. Fmr LLC owned about 2.34% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TASK. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $2,397,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TASK stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

