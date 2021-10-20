Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,520 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.53% of WPP worth $86,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WPP by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.