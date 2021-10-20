Fmr LLC Buys 783,856 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.63% of Cannae worth $79,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cannae by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cannae by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

