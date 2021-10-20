Fmr LLC Buys 805,172 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.53% of Rush Enterprises worth $84,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

