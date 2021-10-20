Fmr LLC Buys 857,505 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.33% of Arcus Biosciences worth $84,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.