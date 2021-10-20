Fmr LLC Buys New Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,288,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,837,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

ALKT stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

