Fmr LLC Buys New Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,447,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,272,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.81% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $43,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $18,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $11,640,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $4,505,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

DOCS stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

