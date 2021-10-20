Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Kornit Digital worth $80,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 345.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

