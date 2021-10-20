Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,943 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.24% of Liberty Broadband worth $77,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $981,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,380,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $47,904,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

