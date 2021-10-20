Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.95% of SPX worth $81,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

