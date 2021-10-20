Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.71% of Resideo Technologies worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

