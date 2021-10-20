Fmr LLC Has $75.54 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.37% of LiveRamp worth $75,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

