Fmr LLC Has $75.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,126 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $75,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $346,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

